Coffee with a Cop: Annual event bonds community with police

Police Officers in La Vista started their day off with a cup of coffee with the people they serve.

Throughout the morning officers stopped by Dunkin to have coffee and even serve coffee to those stopping by. It’s called “Coffee with a Cop” and it’s something officers do about three or four times a year.

Officers say it’s a good way to meet people in their community.

“It gets us out into the community and people can voice their concerns and just kind of get to know their local law enforcement a little bit better,” said Officer Nick Jeanette with the La Vista Police.

It wasn’t just La Vista police taking part in Coffee with a Cop, police across the metro and the nation participated in the event.

