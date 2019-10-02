Cockfighting suspects appear in court

Three of five people arrested Tuesday on animal cruelty charges appeared in Sarpy County court Wednesday morning.

Jose Gerardo Soria waived his preliminary hearing and had his bond set at $10,000.

Bernabe Mendoza Chavez and Salvador Lopez had bond set at $5,000; their preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 22.

Jose Lopez and Veronica Herrera were arraigned Tuesday and are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Oct. 15. They both received signature bonds.

The public defender said all five suspects are legal residents.