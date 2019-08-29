Cocaine, heroin found during I-80 traffic stop

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confiscated 2.2 pounds of heroin and 6.6 pounds of cocaine during traffic stops on I-80 Wednesday.

According to LSO, around 7:55 a.m. members of a local task force stopped two vehicles traveling eastbound on I-80 near MM 395 for multiple violations.

The first was a Dodge Ram with Arizona plates driven by 26-year-old Veronica Brown-Sandoval, of Stockton, California.

The second vehicle was a Jeep driven by 28-year-old Alejandro Valencia, of Turlock California.

After getting consent to search the Dodge Ram, deputies located 6.6 pounds of cocaine and 2.2 pounds of suspected heroin concealed within the rear seat.

After an investigation, deputies determined Brown-Sandaval, Valencia, and two passengers in the Jeep, Preciliano Lopez-Hernandez and Servando Vazquez, were all traveling together and were involved in the distribution of the drugs.

Brown-Sandoval was arrested for possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to deliver.

Valencia, Lopez-Hernandez, and Vazquez were all arrested for aid and abet a felony.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $165,000.

