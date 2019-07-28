Coats to step down as Director of National Intelligence

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is to resign in days, after a two-year tenure marked by President Donald Trump's clashes with intelligence officials.

President Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon that Coats will be leaving office on August 15th with an acting director to be named shortly.

The president said he will nominate Texas Congessman John Ratcliffe as a replacement.

The announcement followed a rush of speculation. Three U.S. officials on Sunday confirmed the top intelligence official's impending resignation on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

Coats frequently appeared out of step with Trump and disclosed to prosecutors how he was urged by the president to publicly deny any link between Russia and the Trump campaign. The frayed relationship reflected broader divisions between the president and the government's intelligence agencies.