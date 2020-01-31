Coast Guard officer sentenced on firearms, drug charges

A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and drafting a hit list of prominent Democrats and TV journalists has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for firearms and drug offenses.

Christopher Hasson faced a maximum of 31 years in prison when U.S. District Judge George Hazel sentenced him Friday.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a 25-year prison sentence for Hasson. They have called him a domestic terrorist intent on carrying out mass killings.

Defense attorneys urged Hazel to spare Hasson from a prison term.

Hasson’s lawyers accused prosecutors of fabricating a bogus narrative that he was planning a terrorist attack.

