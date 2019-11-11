Coach Frost: Huskers regroup after bye week, set sights on tough Wisconsin game

Returning to practice after a bye week, Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost looked back at recent recruiting efforts and forward as the team prepares to face Wisconsin on Saturday.

Frost said Nebraska spent the bye week out recruiting and was well received.

"Out and about, people know our program," he said. "People understand our staff and the direction we're going, and we're getting nothing but a positive response."

Frost talked about visiting junior colleges where "the kids have to really be committed," whether it's practicing in dirt fields in the heat, like down in Florida, or out in the snow closer to home. "You have to love it."

He said his staff is looking to address immediate needs first as they look for new recruits.

But the team's most immediate concern is Wisconsin.

"They know who they are," Frost said. "They know their identity."

The list of Wisconsin's strengths is long, according to Frost, from a really good offensive line to an improved defense, and solid players in key positions like quarterback and fullback. So Nebraska will need to make the most of any opportunities.

"We have to be ready for them," he said. "They're a better defense than they were a year ago... Very sound. They don't give you much easy. ...(and) we're going to have to be efficient on offense."

Wisconsin's loss to Illinois doesn't factor in for Frost.

"They made a couple mistakes that kept Illinois around... and Illinois made a couple of big plays," he said. "I'm sure they have a couple plays they'd like to have back, but that can happen."

Frost said the Huskers also need to do better by Quarterback Adrian Martinez.

"A lot gets put on his shoulder, but we need to be better around him," said Frost, who said, too, that his quarterback needs to be "more definitive with his decisions."

Frost still maintains things are moving in a positive direction, and the team's focus in on continuing to improve.

"There's been a bunch of progress made," but circumstances prevent that from coming to light, he said. "We need the rest of the pieces to catch up with that improvement."

The Huskers face the Badgers at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln.