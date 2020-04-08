Clinton Iowa officer kills suspect during chase

Officials say a suspect has been shot and killed by an officer during a police chase in eastern Iowa.

Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion says in a statement that the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, after an officer tried to stop a vehicle that fled.

The chief says the vehicle was chased into nearby Camanche and back to Clinton when a pursuing officer fired his service weapon at the vehicle, hitting the suspect.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the officer who fired his weapon.