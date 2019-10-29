Clinical research studies seeing remarkable efforts in Nebraska

Clinical research studies are happening all across Nebraska and one Omaha woman’s life has been forever changed after a study gone-right.

A few years ago Mary Illig found out she had breast cancer.

After being diagnosed she was asked to participate in a research study at UNMC, what happened next was remarkable.

“In my case, my tumor actually shrunk significantly so by the time, six months later, I was ready to have my surgery they had to go look for my tumor and mark it,” said Illig.

Breast cancer research is just one example of the work being done here. They’re also trying to solve the mysteries of Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and cardiology.

There are a number of health facilities across Nebraska helping make 300 to 400 clinical studies a reality each year.

Dr. Chris Kratochivil, Nebraska Medicine Research Vice President said, “UNMC, Creighton, Boys Town, there are also private practices that participate so it really is a statewide initiative that has a statewide impact on patients as well as the economy.”

UNMC alone received 70 million dollars in support of clinical research just last year. Those dollars are helping make new treatments a reality.

“Research is really important because that’s how we develop the new innovations and the new treatments that we provide to our patients each and every day,” said Kratochivil.

Patients like Illig, who is not cancer-free with the help from the research study she participated in.

“I know it sounds crazy but I actually enjoyed my little pink journey,” said Illig.

IN 2017 over 8,400 Nebraskans participated in clinical studies to help find new treatments for a wide range of diseases.

