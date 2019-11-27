Click It or Ticket campaign to take place over holiday weekend

The Nebraska State Patrol is collaborating with dozens of other law enforcement agencies in Nebraska to keep the roads safe over the holiday weekend.

“Yesterday we had our first major snowfall of the season for much of Nebraska and today marks one of the busiest travel days of the year,” said Colonel Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “In the aftermath of yesterday’s storm, drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time and take it slow on any roadway affected by snow or ice. Troopers are on the road and ready to help in the event you need assistance.”

According to a release, Troopers will be working overtime from Wednesday, Nov. 27th through Sunday, Dec. 1, conducting the annual Click It or Ticket campaign.

The NSP reminds drivers to use their seat belts, follow all safety laws, avoid distracted driving, and have a sober driver.

Drivers can check road conditions before heading anywhere by using Nebraska’s 511 resources.

According to the release, in 2018, 66 percent of those who lost their lives in vehicle accidents were not wearing a seatbelt.

