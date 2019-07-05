Cleaning up the mess that the Fourth of July left behind

The Fourth of July has come and gone and it’s time to cope with the trash it tossed on the fifth of July.

The bomb bangs gave way to the sounds of sweeping and scraping as the holiday leftovers were collected and carted away Friday.

Terrance Toney Jr. was teaching the next generation about civic responsibility - one scoop at a time.

“Show them good morals that, always clean up after themselves,” he said.

Not everyone is following Terrance’s example. We didn’t have to look very hard to find streets filled with fireworks debris.

Brian Leimbach was doing some yardwork Friday. He cleaned up his fireworks trash last night.

“I wish that people would just take a little bit of extra time and concern to keep the streets looking nice,” he said. “Obviously keep it from going in the waterways.”

Back at the Toney home the message is be a good neighbor and clean up after yourself.

“So important to keep the streets clean so everybody will have a nice parking spot,” Toney said. “Ain’t got to worry about no tires getting popped just keeping the streets clean. They gave us our fun for the Fourth of July so let’s return the favor. Keep the streets clean.”

Omaha Public Works warns us that fireworks debris is not only litter, it also contains harmful chemicals, heavy metals and particulates that can get into our streams and waterways when it rains.