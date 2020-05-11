Cleaning companies adjust to serveral changes during pandemic

Cleaning services have had to adapt to a new normal of business during the last few months.

"We are putting a very strong emphasis on not only the cleaning, but the disinfection," cleaning technician and owner of Anytime Cleaning Services April DeCenzo said.

For some companies more preparation has gone into how to clean inside a home or business.

"Every one of my cleaners have been trained in infectious disease control," DeCenzo added.

The coronavirus pandemic has had an impaction on how Decenzo's cleaning staff dress.

"We will wear a disposable pant and shirt over our uniform. We wear shoe covers in every cleaning. It is imperative that we wear masks during cleaning," she explained.

There has also been a change in cleaning equipment.

"Everything is disposable. From our microfiber wipes all the way down to our cleaning rags," Dezcenzo said.

Most of the necessary equipment has increased in cost in just a short period of time.

"Never paid more than six dollars for a box. I paid $20 for this box," DeCenzo said while holding a box of gloves.

She said even the routine at Anytime Cleaning Services has changed.

"Normally a job that would take two cleaners to clean we'll send one out," DeCenzo said.

It's not just the cleaning process that is different. Decenzo said the customers have changed too.

"I would say 75% of our residential clientele has actually paused cleaning until further notice," she said.

DeCenzo mainly serves commercial businesses now, which is unusual during the spring and early summer months.

"Right now would be the busiest time of the year for residential cleaning. Everyone's calling to do the one time deep spring cleans, and we maybe get one call every week to two weeks," she explained.

Decenso said she stayed open because her services are not a luxury, but instead essential.

"Very important to maintain a properly cleaned and disinfected home," she added.

Anytime Cleaning Services said they have not changed their prices despite the many changes. However, there is now a small fee for protective equipment.