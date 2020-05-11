Cleaning companies adapt to "new normal" of pandemic

From how they clean -- to who they're serving.

Business for many cleaning companies has changed over the last few months.

“We are putting a very strong emphasis on not only the cleaning but the disinfection,” said April Decenzo with Anytime Cleaning Services.

For some cleaning companies, more preparation has gone into how to clean inside a home or business.

“Every one of my cleaners have been trained in infectious disease control,” Decenzo said.

From the uniforms to the equipment.

“We will wear disposable pants and shirts over our uniform. We wear shoe covers in every cleaning. It is imperative that we wear masks during cleanings,” Decenzo said. “Everything is disposable. From our microfiber wipes all the way down to our cleaning rags.”

Decenzo said their entire routine has changed.

“Normally a job that would take two cleaners to clean, we’ll send one out,” she said.

And it’s not just the cleaning process that’s different -- it’s the customers, too.

“I would say 75 percent of our residential clientele has actually paused cleaning until further notice,” Decenzo said.

She mainly serves commercial businesses now.

“Right now would be the busiest time of the year for residential cleaning. Everyone’s calling to do the one time deep spring cleans and we maybe get one call every week to two weeks,” she said.

But with several changes, including increased costs, Decenzo said she stayed open because her services are not a luxury but essential.

“Never paid more than $6 for a box. I paid $20 for this box. Very important to maintain a properly cleaned and disinfected home,” she said.

Anytime Cleaning Services said they have not changed their prices but there is a small fee for protective equipment.