Clay's Morninig Forecast - Chilly but sunny for Monday

A cold start to the day will lead to lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures than Sunday.

The weather pattern for this week will feature a quiet stretch in the forecast with mostly sunny days and mostly clear nights. Every now and then we'll see a patch of some thicker clouds move in over the next 7 days, but at this time, that's the main factor to look at in the forecast.

We're not tracking much if any chances for precip this week. Highs will warm towards the upper 40s to near 50 between Tuesday and Thursday. A cold front will knock us back into the 30s for highs on Friday.

The weekend looks good for the moment. We may have to watch for a chance of some precip, but the models don't agree very much on that yet.

Have a great day!