Clay's Morning Forecast - Warm and muggy Labor Day

A few showers possible this morning before the heat and humidity crank up this afternoon.

A complex of storms moving southeast out of South Dakota may cause some showers and storms mainly north of the metro this morning through about lunch time. It's possible for some rain to sink as far south as I-80, but that should be relatively isolated.

Once that systems fades out, we'll see some sunshine this afternoon which will quickly warm us up into the mid to upper 80s today. It will also be a bit muggy. So make sure you're staying hydrated if you're firing up the grill today.

A front looks to swing through on Tuesday, but will likely come through without any rain. The only way you'll know it's through is when the winds change direction to the north and become a little breezy by the afternoon.

Wednesday morning looks refreshing with lows in the low to mid 50s and a high in the upper 70s later in the day.

Have a great Labor Day!