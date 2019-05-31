Clay's Morning Forecast - Warm and dry for Friday

We're off to a quiet start this Friday, and the rest of the day looks warm and dry.

Starting out a bit on the cool side in the 50s to near 60, but with plenty of sunshine expected today we will quickly warm into the 80s by midday or shortly after noon. High's top out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Temperatures will cool back into the 60s overnight, and we could see a few storms mainly north of the I-80 corridor after midnight. These storms appear to be falling apart as they move in, but we will hold at least a 30% chance to account for them.

Aside from those fading storms early in the morning, Saturday should be another great day. You may notice a few more clouds in the sky at times, but partly cloudy should be about all. High's will once again reach the 80s.

Sunday looks nice as well. It may be a bit cooler as high's hold in the upper 70s. It looks like the air may be a bit drier, too with northerly winds back over the area.

Have a great weekend!