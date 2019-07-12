Clay's Morning Forecast - Summer heat returns this afternoon

Lots of sunshine today, but we'll also see the summer heat return as well.

It'll still be a nice day. You'll just very quickly notice the "cool" feel to the air is gone. Highs will likely reach the lower 90s by this afternoon and the humidity will crank up making it feel even hotter.

Saturday morning could bring a few showers along and mainly north of I-80. This should move out by midday or possibly sooner. Then the sun will come back out and the heat will crank again.

Heading into next week it just looks hot. Models are split a bit on just how hot, but some are showing upper 90s to near 100 by the middle and end of next week. So it looks like we'll be stuck with at least the 90s through this 7 day period.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!