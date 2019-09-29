Clay's Morning Forecast - Storms this morning, windy afternoon

Storms are expected to move out of our area by noon or shortly after, and then the wind will crank up.

It's a bit of a stormy start to your Sunday morning, but these shouldn't impact the whole day. Expect some brief heavy rain, some lightning and thunder, and perhaps some small hail in the strongest of storms. These should move out around lunchtime. After that we could see some spotty rain here and there, but it should be pretty isolated and become less and less through the afternoon. Highs will actually warm into the 80s. On another note, it will also turn quite breezy by Sunday afternoon with some gusts up to 30mph.

Our next big shot of rain comes on Tuesday. This could cause some concern for aggravating flooding conditions along The Missouri River due to the heavy nature of some of the rain. We are following this system closely.

Have a great day!

