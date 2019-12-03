Clay's Morning Forecast - Staying mild and sunny today

Our nice stretch of weather continues today with some sunshine and mild temperatures.

Models have warmed a little bit overnight which made me bump today's high up to near 50 degrees. Sunshine and a west wind should help us get there. We'll have several more dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy days, but our winds will turn northwest through the middle part of the week. This may keep us just shy of 50 through Thursday.

Our next front is set to come through on Friday. It looks like it will be a dry passage with no mentionable rain or snow chances. It will be much cooler though. Highs will fall back into the mid to upper 30s.

We'll try to recover quickly on Saturday back to near 50 before what looks to be a very strong arctic front makes its way in on Monday. By the looks of it, this will be the coldest air of the season so far.

Have a great day!