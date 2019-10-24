Clay's Morning Forecast - Staying chilly but sunny today

Clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon, but we'll stay chilly all day.

We're already seeing a few breaks in the clouds here early this morning, but there are still more clouds than clear skies for the time being. We expect these clouds to gradually clear away through the morning and into the afternoon. Highs will struggle to warm much higher than the upper 40s this afternoon despite the sunshine.

A little warming trend Friday and Saturday with continue sunshine. Sunday will bring our first of a few cold fronts leading into next week. We're still watching a potential system for next Tuesday which could bring a wintry mix of rain transitioning to snow. Stay tuned for details on that to be fine tuned.

