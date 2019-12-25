Clay's Morning Forecast - Spotty showers and a wide spread in temperatures for Christmas

A few light showers or areas of freezing rain will wrap up around lunchtime and temperatures will vary widely from place to place this afternoon.

I'm expecting any rain or freezing rain to end around noon today and we'll be left with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Not expecting much accumulation, if any. High temperatures will be all over the place today. A front is setting up roughly along I-80 and may wobble a bit throughout the day. Areas north of this front will stay in the 30s and 40s while areas south of the front will warm into the 50s to near 60 along the Kansas border.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler, but still above average with highs in the lower 40s. A storm system will approach the area this weekend, and could bring some travel concerns to the region. Rain chances will increase Friday night into Saturday morning. Snow may mix in for some initially, but should change over to all rain. Rain showers are likely on and off through the day Saturday, before colder air wraps in behind the storm system Saturday night into Sunday. As that happens rain may mix with or change to snow overnight and during the day Sunday. Colder conditions are likely for the second half of the weekend into next week.