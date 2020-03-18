Clay's Morning Forecast - Spotty morning showers; Storms Thursday

Spotty showers should wrap up by lunchtime today, but we're expecting more rain and evening some storms on Thursday.

You'll likely be using your windshield wipers for your morning drive especially the earlier you get on the road. These scattered showers look to be gone between 12 and 1pm. We may see a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon, but we're thinking it will stay mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

More rain and even some storms are expected on Thursday. Most spots won't see this, but there's a small chance for a few storms to produce some severe weather. The biggest concern would be hail, but as is always the case with severe storms damaging winds and a tornado can't be completely ruled out. The highest chance for severe weather would be across Iowa.

The other side to this story is the sharp fall in temperatures behind a cold front on Thursday. Highs will likely be in the 60s but lows Thursday night are expected to fall into the teens. With that, there's a small window for some snow as the moisture ends Friday morning.