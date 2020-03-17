Clay's Morning Forecast - Rain returns later today

We may start with some areas of partly cloudy skies, but we'll see more clouds and eventually some rain return this afternoon and tonight.

The first thing you'll notice when you step out this morning is we're not seeing the fog like yesterday. Next, it's a little cooler, but we'll actually warm a bit more this afternoon.

We are watching for the radars to fill in with rain again later today. At first, it'll be a little more on the spotty side, but then we'll see more widespread rain move it during the course of the evening and overnight. Wednesday starts pretty soggy, but it may turn out to be one of the nicer afternoon's this week with perhaps a little bit of clearing and highs near 60.

Next widespread rain chance comes in on Thursday.