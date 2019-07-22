Clay's Morning Forecast - Nice and mild Monday forecast

Nice and mild to start the new work week!

It was a very cool start to a late July morning with 50s and 60s and nice clear skies. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Much like last week, this week will also be very quiet. Lots of sunshine, and dry days. The kicker will be that it won't be as hot. Highs will gradually warm back to the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week. 90s may return by the weekend.

The only rain chances, right now, are on Friday, and even that is only 20%.

Have a great day!