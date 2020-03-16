Clay's Morning Forecast - Mostly cloudy with some drizzle

Mostly cloudy skies are expected today and we'll see some patchy drizzle at times.

We're seeing some fog and mist to kick off your Monday morning. We're expecting the fog to get better, but the clouds will hang on for the rest of the day. Some patches of rain to the south of the Metro will change to more of a drizzle, and we'll even see some spotty drizzle in the Metro this afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid 40s.

We'll do some warming this week, but we'll also be seeing some rain. Tuesday should stay mostly dry until later in the day or even the evening. Rain picks up overnight and will linger into midday Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 40 Tuesday and we may see some 60s by Thursday.

Either way, temperatures will be highly impacted by the rain chances we're watching. I'll admit that models are showing wide swings in temperatures beyond Tuesday. So forecast highs may change quite a bit over the next few days.