Clay's Morning Forecast - More heat with a few storms

We're looking for another hot and humid afternoon, and those ingredients could fire up a few strong storms later today into tonight.

For the most part, today should be a near carbon copy of Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach into the lower 90s, and it will continue to feel pretty humid under mostly sunny skies.

However, a few storms may pop up in the heat of the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could produce some hail and damaging winds. A tornado can't be ruled out either. This threat should be rather spotty.

The chance for storms may actually go up a bit overnight, and those will also pose a severe threat. It looks like, again, the threat would be hail and wind.

A few more isolated storm chances heading into the weekend, but nothing looks like a total washout so far.