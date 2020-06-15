Clay's Morning Forecast - More heat and breezy weather Monday

More heat and breezy conditions are expected for Monday.

The heat continues to build for the start of the workweek, with highs in the mid-90s Monday through Wednesday. Upper-90s are possible, especially west and southwest of the Omaha Metro. Overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-70s each night. Wind speeds will remain high each day as well, as heat and humidity increase, with daily gusts 30-35 mph.

Our next notable chance for rain doesn't arrive until the end of the workweek – Thursday and Friday – dropping temperatures into the mid to upper-80s. Timing still needs to be worked out between models, but these days will bring us our best chances for rain. Spottier storm chances and highs in the 80s take us into the weekend.

