Clay's Morning Forecast - Hot and humid for Thursday

Heat and humidity are really cranking up this afternoon.

We may see a few isolated showers or thunderstorms through the morning hours, but that should move out by noon, if it does develop.

This will leave us with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and lots of humidity. So temperatures will warm into the lower 90s today and the humidity will make it feel even hotter. Remember to stay hydrating by drinking plenty of water if you'll be out in the elements for long periods of time today.

The heat will continue to crank up this weekend. We may even reach into the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Stay cool and have a great day!