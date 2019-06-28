Clay's Morning Forecast - Even hotter for Friday

Heat and humidity will headline the weather forecast today, and heat index values could reach up to near 105.

We have a few early morning storms in extreme SE NE and NW MO this morning, but that should be about it for any rain chances today once those fade.

In their wake, we're watching mostly sunny skies, heat, and humidity for the next several days. Heat Advisories have been issued both to our north and south for today, but we have not been added to that list yet. Heat index values will vary between 100-105 this afternoon and through the weekend.

A few things to help with the heat: try to wear light colored and loose fitting clothing, if possible avoid the hottest part of the day, drink lots of water, and take frequent breaks.

Have a safe and great weekend!