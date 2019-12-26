Clay's Morning Forecast - Cooler with decreasing clouds Thursday

Much cooler today, but we'll see some afternoon sunshine to add a little warmth.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day Thursday, with highs topping out in the upper-30s and lower-40s. Winds stay from the northwest 5-15 mph.

Clouds increase throughout the day Friday, but temperatures should be a couple of degrees warmer than Thursday. A system from the southwest will bring rain back to the forecast beginning Friday evening, with widespread rain showers likely Saturday.

As cold air catches up to the system Saturday night into Sunday, rain will transition to light snow showers. This will be a system to pay attention to if you’ll be traveling across the region Friday through Sunday!