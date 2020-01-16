Clay's Morning Forecast - Cold with increasing clouds this afternoon

A very cold start to Thursday will only allow us to warm to near 20 this afternoon.

Lots of folks are waking up to temperatures on either side of zero degrees with wind chills as low as -20! So make sure to bundle up this morning. We will only see temperatures warming into the 10s to near 20 this afternoon.

Temperatures will fall back into the mid 10s tonight before the snow starts after midnight. The latest model trends have a slightly later start time for the snow. It may now be between 3am and 5am. We're still expecting snow to be falling during the morning commute. A slow transition over to sleet and freezing rain around noon will then give way to a cold rain during the late afternoon and evening. We may see a brief window of snow on the back side of the system early Saturday morning.

Generally, the thinking on snow totals will be lighter amounts to the SW around Beatrice, NE with the highest amounts around Carroll, IA. The Metro should be prepared for between 2-4" before the transition to rain.