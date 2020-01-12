Clay's Morning Forecast - Another quick round of snow this afternoon

A cold start to the morning won't allow us to warm too much this afternoon as snow moves in.

We're seeing lots of 10s as you walk out the door for church and early morning activities. Clouds are in place and will continue to fill in. By the afternoon, those clouds will start to produce some snow. Higher amounts of 1-2" are possible north of the Metro with up to an inch in the Metro and south.

There will be a few quick moving systems this week that may bring some additional waves of snow, but nothing that looks very substantial at this time.

The real story will be the cold. Models don't agree extremely well right now. So it's important to note that there may be quite a few swings in temperatures on the 7 day forecast in the coming days.

For now, we're going with a shot of cold coming in on Tuesday which will knock lows into the single digits and 10s and highs in the 10's and 20s for much of the rest of the week. The coldest day appears to be Thursday for now.