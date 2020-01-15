Clay's Morning Forecast - Cold and breezy for Wednesday

A cold front is moving in that will send our temperatures dropping all day and bring in some gusty winds as well.

Freezing drizzle was reported in a few spots overnight, but we dodged most of it. With that, skies will gradually clear this morning and allow some sunshine heading into the afternoon.

The bad side of this is a cold front will send our temperatures the wrong way today. Highs are likely taking place early this morning, and we will fall into the 10s and 20s from north to south by this afternoon and evening.

Lows in the single digits tonight with wind chills below zero. So it will be a very cold start to Thursday.

A First Alert Day is still in effect for Friday. Snow is likely to move in after midnight Thursday night and will impact the Friday morning commute. A transition over to sleet and freezing rain will take place sometime by mid-morning, and then temps look to warm above freezing during the afternoon which would allow for just plain rain for a while.

Stay tuned for some of the finer details that will be shifted around as models continue to nail this system down.