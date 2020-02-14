Clay's Midday Forecast - Wind cranks up this afternoon

Temperatures are expected to warm some 15-20 degrees from yesterday, but winds will make it feel pretty cold.

It's a trade off today. South winds will bring in warmer air than yesterday, but because they will be blowing around 30-40mph it will feel rather cold. We're really expecting them to crank up later this afternoon and into the evening. Highs will try to warm into the 30s by this afternoon.

Just a quick note: We may have a few clouds move into the area from the southwest, but we're hoping they won't stick around all day.

Saturday and Sunday are still in line to be well above average. Highs both days will reach the upper 40s. Quite a bit of sunshine is likely Saturday but more clouds are likely Sunday that will likely keep us just shy of 50 degrees that day.

Another somewhat mild day in the 40s is likely Monday but we'll likely have mostly cloudy skies. There is a 30% chance of light rain during the day changing to light snow by the evening hours. Overall, it doesn't appear to be a system that impacts us all too much at this point but keep an eye on the forecast over the weekend.