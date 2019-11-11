Clay's Midday Forecast - Wind chill's hover around zero this afternoon

The snow has wrapped up but the cold and the wind will stick around for a while.

High's will stick in the lower 20s and wind chill's will hover on either side of zero for the rest of the day and into tonight. In fact, lows will actually dip into the single digits tonight. We may even see a few spots flirt with zero for actual air temperatures by Tuesday morning.

We'll do some warming this week, but we're watching for another chance of some wintry mix changing to rain on Wednesday. We'll take a shot at 50 degrees by this Saturday with a few clouds.

Have a great day!