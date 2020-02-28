Clay's Midday Forecast - Warming up for the weekend

Clouds in the east and sun in the west, and the Metro is caught right in between.

The rain and snow is wrapping up as of midday, and we should continue to see drier conditions into the afternoon.

Clouds will be stubborn and slowly exit to the east during the day otherwise we would likely warm a bit more in the metro. Temperatures will likely top out in the lower 50s from Lincoln to the west. Some cooler upper 30s are likely in parts of Iowa.

Blustery south-southwest winds will gust to 35 mph Saturday helping us warm a great deal! Highs in the mid 60s are looking very likely. A few more clouds are expected Sunday which will likely keep us in the upper 50s for afternoon highs.