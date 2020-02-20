Clay's Midday Forecast - Warming through Saturday, next system Sunday

Lots of sunshine and a little warmer for Thursday.

We'll be able to do some melting this afternoon as highs will warm into the upper 20s to lower 30s. We also shouldn't see very many clouds in the sky and winds will stay on the lighter side.

After another chilly night in the teens tonight, we'll have the chance to warm even more on Friday. Highs will reach the upper 40s thanks to sunshine and a southwest wind that will be noticeable. Gusts to 35 mph are likely Friday.

Saturday will be the best day of the week with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. Some areas west of the metro will make a run at 60 degrees!

Clouds will increase Sunday leading to a 40% chance of rain by Sunday afternoon. Some rain could change to snow Sunday night too. As of now, model agreement is poor on the exact track and timing of this system and it is still possible that it misses our area to the south. Stay tuned for the latest.