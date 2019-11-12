Clay's Midday Forecast - Warmer but still below freezing this afternoon

Lots of sunshine and a south wind will help us warm up some this afternoon, but high's will still be a few degrees below freezing.

Temps climb close to 30 degrees this afternoon as a south wind tries to drag in warmer air. It will gust to near 30 mph at times and keep our wind chills in the teens at their warmest.

There is a 40% chance of a little wintry mix after 9am Wednesday that will change to a little light rain as temperatures warm during the day. The best odds for precipitation are north and northeast of the metro with this system though. Watch for a little better chance of wintry precip around Tekamah, Denison, Harlan & Carroll.

Afternoon highs stay above freezing the rest of the week and get back near average by the end of the week.