Clay's Midday Forecast - Warmer and windy Friday afternoon

Wind Advisories are in effect through this evening for much of Southeast Nebraska and Western Iowa.

We'll see the warmest temperatures of the week this afternoon, but we're also going to be dealing with very windy weather. Highs will likely warm into the mid 70s with some clouds in the sky. The winds will gust up to 45 mph at times. Winds should start to settle down this evening after about 6pm.

We're watching some rain and maybe even a few storms to roll through overnight. The latest model data, coming in this morning, shows that rain moving a little farther north than previous days. So we raised chances up to 40% - 50% to include the Metro. We're thinking the rain should be mostly wrapped up before sunrise Saturday.

Should that be the case, Saturday looks gorgeous! Highs near 70s, less wind, and some sunshine. Sunday will bring more rain chances back to the area by the afternoon.

Have a great weekend!