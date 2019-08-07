Clay's Midday Forecast - Warm and muggy for Wednesday

Warm and humid for Wednesday afternoon with a small shot of a storm.

We did see some light to moderate showers across the metro area and most of Southeast Nebraska this morning. Some strong to severe storms moved in across areas further to the southwest. Now the sun is coming out along I-80 and the back edge of the clouds will keep sinking south through the day. We may catch a few more clouds in a more partly cloudy manner later this afternoon, and I can't rule out an isolated storm or two mainly in our southwest regions.

Highs for the afternoon should range between the upper 80s to the lower 90s, and keep in mind the slightly higher humidity levels today. It's going to make it fel a bit hotter.

Once again, models hint at a cluster a storms to move through overnight and mainly across the southwest region of our viewing area. Some of this activity may hang on a bit longer than today. So we may see some spotty showers and storms through the morning commute on Thursday.

Have a great day!