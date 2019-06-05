Clay's Midday Forecast - Very summer-like feel this afternoon

We'll be hot and muggy today with lots of sunshine, but that also means we could see some storms develop in the afternoon.

Very summer-like pattern for today. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It wouldn't be summer-like without a pop up storm or two this afternoon. Most of this should be along and south of I-80, but any storm that does pop up could be strong.

Our pattern shifts just enough for the end of the week to introduce slightly higher rain chances, but again mostly south of the Metro. Due to a bit more cloud cover and small rain chances our high temperatures should stay in the 80s instead of the 90s to close the week.

Have a great day!