Clay's Midday Forecast - Temperatures slowly fall this afternoon

Clouds stick around for much if not the rest of the day, and our temperatures will slowly cool with time.

We'll likely dip to or below freezing across the area by 7pm or 8pm and eventually fall into the 20s by Friday morning. Wind should subside heading into tonight as well.

We'll only warm to near 40 later Friday afternoon. Clouds will be thicker south of the metro but will try to break up some to the north. Omaha and I-80 will be the dividing line between all of that.

Saturday and Sunday promise to be warmer with a little more sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 40s Saturday and likely climb into the 50s Sunday.

The next chance of any precipitation would arrive Monday evening.