Clay's Midday Forecast - Temperatures fall during the afternoon

It appears we've hit our high temperature this morning and temperatures will slowly fall through the afternoon.

The cooler air is slowly pushing into the area a little bit ahead of schedule this morning. So it looks like Omaha may have reached a high around 41. I expect temperatures to hold steady or only fluctuate slightly before some clouds roll in and our numbers take the dive. Temperatures are and will stay a little warmer just south of the Metro since the cold air will take slightly longer to reach you.

We may also see some flurries later on this evening especially north of the Metro but those should fade as they move southward.

Thursday still looks cold all day. We'll start in the lower 20s and only warm into the mid 30s by the end of the day. A quick warming trend into Saturday before another strong front moves in Sunday which may keep us below freezing for a few days.

Have a great day!