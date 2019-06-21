Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunshine is moving in, small chance for afternoon storms

We're expecting drying conditions this afternoon with sunshine returning to the area from west to east.

The clearing line as of the time of this update was roughly from Norfolk to Columbus to York and moving east. So mostly sunny to sunny skies are expected to move in with time. Highs are still on track to make it into the upper 70s to near 80.

We could still see a small chance of a redeveloping storm this afternoon, but this should be rather isolated at best.

Saturday looks mostly dry with a few showers or storms possible mainly in the afternoon. We'll call it partly cloudy and warm with right around 30% for rain.

Have a great weekend!