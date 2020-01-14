Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunshine for this afternoon

Sunshine returns today and will help us warm into the mid 30s for most spots this afternoon.

Today will likely be our nicest day of the week. It looks to be our warmest and sunniest day by far. Clouds increase yet again tonight, with spotty sprinkles or freezing drizzle possible.

We’ll hit our high temperature Wednesday – in the low to mid-30s – before sunrise, with cold air filling in throughout the day. While sunshine will return yet again Wednesday, expect a blustery day. We’ll drop down into single digits Wednesday night.

Clouds increase throughout Thursday, with highs struggling to warm past the lower-20s. Light snow begins to move in Thursday night, with a wintry mix likely Friday. At this time, an array of precipitation types is expected as we transition from snow to mix to rain. Precipitation types and amounts will ultimately depend on the track of the Low. Definitely a forecast to watch throughout the week!

Drier conditions are in store this weekend, but it will be a chilly one! Highs will top out in the teens and lower-20s.