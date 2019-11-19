Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunshine continues into the afternoon

Lots of sunshine will help us warm to the upper 50s and near 60 for most of the area today.

Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon with lighter winds and no chance for showers. Highs near 59 are expected across the Metro area. Not to cold tonight either. We may even see several spots stay in the 40s.

Wednesday will be the last of the mild days. Clouds are forecast to increase through the day leading to some rain later in the evening. We'll still be able to warm to near 60 mph. Chances for rain should hold off until 6pm and continue through the overnight. Some thunder and lightning is possible as well. SSE winds will gust to near 30 mph Wednesday as well.

Any rain is forecast to move out before 6am Thursday with cold and windy conditions set to move in behind it. Temps will hover in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees the majority of the day. Highs near 40 are likely again Friday before we start to warm over the weekend.

