Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunny, warm, and dry for Wednesday

Cooler and drier air is in place and will make for a wonderful Wednesday afternoon.

The nice weather will continue through the afternoon, but changes will start to take shape overnight and by Thursday morning you'll notice the summer-like feel to the air again.

Thursday will be much more humid and very hot. Highs will likely reach into the lower 90s. There is a very small chance of a pop up storm in the heat of the day, but this should be pretty isolated.

Friday is back to more seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s behind another cold front. The weekend still looks a bit rainy. Particularly on Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Have a great day!