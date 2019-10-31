Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunny but staying chilly for Halloween

It will be a sunny but chilly Halloween with temperatures falling back into the 30s for trick or treaters.

Well, we won't see anymore snow today. So there's some good news for Halloween. It will stay cold though. Highs in the lower 40s will lead to temperatures falling back into the 30s for trick-or-treaters this evening. So make sure to bundle up.

We'll be a bit "warmer" each day heading into the weekend. Eventually we'll even see some 50s on Sunday and Monday. Trending cooler again after that with the chance of some rain and perhaps some snow again by mid week.

Have a great day!