Clay's Midday Forecast - Partly cloudy but cool for Thursday afternoon

Partly cloudy and the wind and cool temperatures will keep you wanting at least a light jacket through the day.

Even with the sunshine, it looks like we're only going to top out in the upper 50s to near 60 any many spots this afternoon. On top of that the wind is blowing briskly from the north, and even after 10am we're still seeing some wind chills in the 30s.

Look for another chilly start to your Friday morning, in the 40s, but with less sunshine as the day goes on. In fact, we'll see some showers return by Friday afternoon. Highs will be a bit tricky due to the arrival of the rain. If it comes in early, it'll be cooler. If it comes in later, we may see some 60s. For now we're going the upper 50s.

Another batch of rain is likely to move through during Saturday morning, but it looks like it should wrap up by noon or maybe even before. So Saturday afternoon looks drier and nicer.

Have a great day!