Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunny and warm for Monday afternoon

Lots of sunshine and warm weather for your Monday afternoon.

Early morning showers and clouds continue to push east as of midday, and there's nearly nothing but blue skies to our west. This will make for a beautiful June day across our area. Humidity is a little lower today and highs will only warm into the lower 80s.

We'll see some spotty storm chances for the next few days. These will mainly come in overnight and early mornings for us, and then it'll be drier during the day.

We will also start to see more heat and humidity, though. Highs will crank up back into the 90s by the middle and end of the week.

Have a great day!