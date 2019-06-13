Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunny and warm afternoon for Thursday

There is only one small patch of clouds for hundreds of miles and it found its way right over the Metro, but these clouds should move away this afternoon.

Another gorgeous day is setting up with highs in the upper 70s, lower humidity, and lots of sunshine. This will be great for the Tigers vs. Royals game at TD Ameritrade Park this evening.

Friday will be a little warmer, and we could catch a few showers very early in the morning, then have some clearing, and then more storms likely after 10pm.

Still watching the weekend for the College World Series. There's been some improvement with the models again today. Saturday looks a bit drier for Game 1. Game 2 may still deal with some rain chances. Sunday has trended much drier. We're watching this very closely with every new model update.

Have a great day!